BERLIN — Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services (WYFCS) is looking for adolescent boys and girls who attend Stephen Decatur Middle School to be a part of the organization’s SAGES and SABERS Programs.

These nationally recognized adolescent programs enhance the lives of young men and women in our community by teaching life skills, conflict resolution, and discussing topics important to adolescence.

The SAGES and SABERS participants take part in community events and volunteer opportunities to help those less fortunate in the community. Our goal is to provide a safe environment where youth can thrive, build healthy relationships, and learn to be successful in all aspects of life as they transition into adulthood.

SAGES and SABERS participants meet weekly throughout the school year and are provided an afterschool snack along with transportation services. Transportation is provided after school to the program office and then home afterwards. All services are free of charge.

Interested families are invited to come see what the programs are all about at the upcoming Bus Stop Snack Shack events being held on July 20 and Aug. 17 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Henry Park on Flower Street in Berlin.

WYFCS is a not-for-profit organization that has been serving families in the community for more than 40 years. All programs strive to maximize the potential of each person and to increase awareness about mental health and social issues within the community. The organization makes a difference in improving the lives of the people served.

For more information about the SAGES and SABERS programs, please visit www.gowoyo.org or call 410-641-4598.