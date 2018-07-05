Fourth Of July Drowning Off Assateague

ASSATEAGUE — An unidentified man drowned in the ocean off Assateague Island National Seashore on Wednesday evening, according to Maryland Natural Resource Police (NRP) officials.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, NRP officials received a call about a body in the ocean in the Maryland side of the Assateague Island National Seashore. Four NRP officers quickly responded to the area by boat and recovered the body around 7:30 p.m. The victim has not been identified, but has been described by NRP officials as a male in his mid-30s from out of state.

NRP officers transported the victim to the boat ramp in West Ocean City where it was delivered to the Ocean City Fire Department. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Maryland was called and arrived on the scene around 8:30 p.m.

