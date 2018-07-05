BERLIN- Five more Worcester Prep lacrosse players have been named to Maverik National Classic All-Star teams, adding to the growing list of players on the prestigious rosters from area schools.

The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy brings the top youth lacrosse players in the U.S. and Canada to one venue where regional teams coached by NCAA lacrosse coaches will compete for national championships. The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy is a first of its kind lacrosse experience created to provide a curriculum focused on how a young lacrosse player should develop in order to compete at a top high school or collegiate program.

The growing list of local youth players from around the area have been named to the Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star teams and have been selected to compete in the National Lacrosse Classic next week at the Delaware Turf Sportsplex. Added to the list of local players named to the Maverik All-Star teams this week four five players from Worcester Prep.

Named to the Maverik All-Star team from Worcester Prep this week were rising seventh-graders Caitlin Williams and Mary Kate Barnhart along with rising sophomore Claire Williams and rising freshmen Myranda Beebe and Brooke Emeigh. Last week, Worcester Prep’s rising freshman Brice Richins was also named to the Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star team and will compete in the National Lacrosse Classic in Delaware next week, bringing to total number of young players from the Berlin prep school to be chosen for the select team this summer to six.