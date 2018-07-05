BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Foundation has announced the 2018 Robert E. Warfield Memorial Tournament to benefit Atlantic General Hospital will be held on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, rain or shine, at Ocean City Golf Club.

The AGH Fall Golf Classic, celebrating its 25th year, was renamed in 2016 in recognition of the generous commitment and loyal service of the late Robert E. “Bob” Warfield, Sr.

Warfield dedicated his busy life to giving to others in service and in spirit. He was an integral member of the AGH Fall Golf Classic Committee since he joined the Foundation’s Board of Directors in 1999. A founding member of the hospital’s Board of Trustees, former chairman of the Board of Directors for the AGH Foundation, he was also a member and served on the board of directors for the Ocean City Golf and Yacht Club and on the board of directors for the Maryland Economic Development Corporation and Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund.

For local golfers, this tournament has become an annual tradition, with last year’s event raising $110,000 to expand health care services and programs for our community through our local hospital. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Player entry fee includes cart and greens fees, boxed lunch and buffet dinner as well as snacks and beverages on the course. Deluxe giveaways and impressive tournament awards are also included. Additional excitement includes a variety of on-the-course challenges with fabulous prizes and Harborside’s famous orange crush bar.

As in years past, each team can choose their course/format — Newport Bay/Best Ball or Seaside/Scramble. Team reservations can be submitted online and must be received by Sept. 13. Space is limited and earliest entries are accommodated first. Non-golfers can still join the fun. Dinner and awards will begin at 5 p.m. This year’s lunch will be provided by Bad Monkey OC Bar & Grill, the reception is sponsored by Shenanigan’s Irish Pub & Grille and dinner by an anonymous sponsor.

Special thanks to Tournament Co-Chairs, Terry Wright and Steven Sweigert, and The Carousel Group, a legacy sponsor, for 19 consecutive years as title sponsor.

Signature sponsorship opportunities are available and include complimentary golfers, ad space in the event program and ample signage at the event.

For more information about how to become a sponsor or register a team, visit www.atlanticgeneral.org/golf, text WARFIELD to 41444 on your mobile phone, or contact the Foundation Office at 410-641-9671 or foundation@atlanticgeneral.org.