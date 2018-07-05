Violinist Eleva Urioste will serve as artistic director of this year’s Chamber Music by the Sea. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — Continuing its mission to introduce internationally acclaimed classical musicians to Eastern Shore communities, Chamber Music by the Sea has announced its 2018 festival.

Chamber music concerts featuring ensembles of varying sizes as well as community engagement activities, will take place Aug. 14-19 in a variety of settings in Berlin and Snow Hill. Events include intimate salon concerts in private homes, public concerts and a day of free educational activities and masterclasses for local young musicians.

This year’s roster of festival musicians includes renowned soloists and chamber musicians from the US, UK, and Germany – violinists Elena Urioste and Bella Hristova, violist Vicki Powell, cellist Guy Johnston, clarinetist Anthony McGill, and pianist Tom Poster. This esteemed group includes Avery Fisher Career Grant winners, BBC Young Musicians of the Year, and BBC Next Generation Artists, who bring their considerable talents to the Eastern Shore from illustrious venues ranging from Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center to the Wigmore Hall and Royal Albert Hall.

As described by festival Artistic Director Elena Urioste, Chamber Music by the Sea, generously sponsored by the Worcester County Education Foundation, is “a completely symbiotic festival, the musicians deriving as much joy from the gorgeous scenery and warmth of the local community as the audience does from the world class musicianship infusing Maryland’s Eastern Shore each summer.”

This year’s schedule includes Aug. 14, 7 p.m., house concert, Snow Hill; Aug. 15, 7 p.m., house concert, Berlin; Aug. 16, 11 a.m., educational activities, Zenna Wellness, Berlin; Aug. 17, 7 p.m., concert at Buckingham Presbyterian Church, Berlin; and Aug. 19, 7 p.m., concert at All Hallows Episcopal Church, Snow Hill.

Ticket information can be found at www.chambermusicbythesea or www.wced.foundation.