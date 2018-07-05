Berlin All-Stars Advancing In Playoffs

by

BERLIN- The Berlin Little League All-Star season is in full swing with the local teams in several age groups advancing in the District 8 playoffs.

The Berlin Little League minor division team is off to a fast start with three straight wins in the district playoffs. Berlin started with a 25-0 rout of Snow Hill, followed by a 6-2 win over West Salisbury and a 9-7 win over Delmar on Tuesday. The 9-11 All-Star team started with an 11-7 win over West Salisbury last Sunday, but fell to Fruitland, 14-0, on Tuesday. The junior league team lost to West Salisbury, 9-1, in its opener, but rebounded with a 12-2 win over Delmar on Tuesday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.