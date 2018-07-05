BERLIN- The Berlin Little League All-Star season is in full swing with the local teams in several age groups advancing in the District 8 playoffs.

The Berlin Little League minor division team is off to a fast start with three straight wins in the district playoffs. Berlin started with a 25-0 rout of Snow Hill, followed by a 6-2 win over West Salisbury and a 9-7 win over Delmar on Tuesday. The 9-11 All-Star team started with an 11-7 win over West Salisbury last Sunday, but fell to Fruitland, 14-0, on Tuesday. The junior league team lost to West Salisbury, 9-1, in its opener, but rebounded with a 12-2 win over Delmar on Tuesday.