The Bank of Delmarva President/CEO John W. Breda announced the recent $500 donation to the Jusst Sooup Ministry, an organization which serves 1,000 quarts of soup a week to feed the hungry and homeless in Sussex County. The purpose of the ministry is to feed those in need and to offer kindness to those who need and deserve it. Along with meals, Jusst Sooup now provides clothing, toiletries, groceries and monetary support so that those in need can purchase prescriptions, transportation and shelter. Pictured are Amy Senseny, customer service representative with The Bank of Delmarva, and Rev. Dale Dunning, president of Jusst Sooup.