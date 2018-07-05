Harbor Homes recently celebrated the opening of its new model and the latest section of beautiful new townhomes on Old Bridge Road in West Ocean City with an Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting and Reception. Attending were the owners of Harbor Homes, local dignitaries, members of the chamber and members of the newly appointed sales team and other local Realtors from Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Submitted Photos

Hospice Reorganization

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice has announced the reorganization of its admissions department.

The department has been renamed the access department to reflect its focus on helping patients and families access services of Coastal Hospice more efficiently and with greater support.

Coastal Hospice staff member Nancy Stewart has been tapped for the new manager of the reorganized department. Stewart has been with the agency for seven years as a community liaison in the provider relations department. She managed the provider relations department for the past two and a half years. Before joining Coastal Hospice, she had experience with VITAS Innovative Hospice Care, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. During her time with Coastal Hospice, she has developed strong relationships with the region’s physicians, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Provider Relations Coordinator Bob Miller was promoted to manager with Stewart’s departure transition. Miller has been with Coastal Hospice for nearly five years. He has worked as a chaplain and in bereavement services before moving to provider relations last year. He has in depth knowledge of hospice and an ability help providers, patients and families understand how hospice can help.

“I am confident that this reorganization, under Nancy’s leadership, will continue to improve the experience of our patients and families as they become introduced to our services,” said David Hanlin, vice president of operations for Coastal Hospice. “Our provider relations team will also continue to build strong relationships among the healthcare community with Bob’s supervision and guidance.”

Sales Leaders Announced

OCEAN CITY — The Mark Fritschle Group at Condominium Realty, LTD., has announced listing and sales leaders for June.

Top listing agents by units were Sheri Smith, Kevin Decker and Jon Barker.

Top listing agents by volume were Kevin Decker, Sheri Smith and Michael Maykrantz.

Top settled units were Kevin Decker, Jon Barker and Tracy Zell.

Top settled by volume were Joe Wilson, Kevin Decker and Jon Barker.

New Designer Hired

SALISBURY — Fisher Architecture LLC, a locally owned, experienced architectural firm providing functional design and construction solutions to clients, has announced its recent hire of Colton Schlegel, who is joining the team as an architectural designer.

As an architectural designer, Schlegel will be responsible for Revit drafting, some project management and graphic design. His professional skills in Autodesk Revit, Sketchup and AutoCAD provide efficiency in his contributions to the Fisher Design team. Schlegel’s past experience include MacIntosh Engineering and Millbrook Engineering as well as being a Sketchup designer for Delaware Technical College.

“We are excited to have Colton join our team,” said owner Keith Fisher. “His experience in architecture as well as a background in engineering will help incorporate more strategic processes within our projects. He has already proven to be a great addition to the firm.”