ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Before you adventurous Arians charge right into those new projects, take a little time to learn where you’ll be going so you can avoid getting lost before you get there.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your time is devoted to career demands through much of the week. But Venus, who rules your sign, might be planning how (and with whom) you’ll spend your weekend.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Don’t be put off by the surprising turn in the way your project is developing. You’ve invested enough time in it to know how to make all the necessary adjustments.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): The work week goes smoothly for the most part. But a weekend visit to a place in your past could hold surprises for your future, especially where romance is involved.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A sudden attack of shyness for the usually loquacious Lion could be a sign that deep down you’re not sure enough about what (or whom) you had planned to talk up in public.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Deal with that job-related problem on-site — that is, at the workplace. Avoid taking it home, where it can spoil those important personal plans you’ve made.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It’s a good time to let those favorable comments about your business dealings be known to those in a position to be helpful. Don’t hide your light; let it shine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Avoid added pressure to finish a project on deadline by steering clear of distractions. To put it somewhat poetically: Time for fun — when your tasks are done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might be uneasy about an offer from a longtime colleague. But before you reject it, study it. You might be surprised at what it actually contains.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Deal firmly with a difficult family matter. It’s your strength they need right now. You can show your emotions when the situation begins to ease up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A recent dispute with some co-workers might not have been completely resolved. But other colleagues will be only too happy to offer support of your actions.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Let go of that Piscean pride long enough to allow someone to help you with a surprising development. That could make it easier for you to adjust to the change.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your willingness to open up to possibilities is why people like you are often among our most popular political leaders.

(c) 2018 King Features Syndicate