Elise Curry Brownell

SELBYVILLE — Elise Curry Brownell, age 98, formerly of Kensington, died Monday, June 25, 2018 at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. She had been a resident of Brandywine Senior Living in Fenwick since 2013.

She was born Nov. 28, 1919, in Staunton, VA and was the daughter of the late R. Granville and Elise (Haile) Curry. She grew up in Bethesda and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Duke University. She earned a masters degree at George Washington University.

She was a member of the Chevy Chase Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Chevy Chase Club.

She is survived by her children, Tempe B. Steen and husband Ron of Bethany Beach; Robert L. Brownell and wife Bonnie of Columbia, Md.; and Elizabeth B. Dare and husband Dennis of Ocean City; three grandchildren, Paige E. Steen, Tempe B. Beall (Matthew) and Caroline B. Gut (Dariusz); and four great-grandchildren, Bethany Beall, Walker Beall, Caroline Beall and J.B. Gut.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Brownell; a daughter, Dorothy M. Brownell; and a sister, Tempe C. Grant.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 29 at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach. Friends may call beginning at 11 a.m. before the service. Burial will be held at a later date at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, N.Y. 10305, www.apdaparkinson.org, or the Augusta County Historical Society, 20 S. New St., Staunton, Va. 24401, www.augustacountyhs.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.

x

Thomas Edward McLaughlin

OCEAN CITY — Thomas Edward McLaughlin, age 77, passed away on June 19, 2018 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Wallace P. McLaughlin and Frances Gentry McLaughlin. He is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Scott McLaughlin and wife Alex; daughters Dawn Hower and Kelly Heasley and husband Keith; and four grandchildren, Joshua and his significant other Caitlin, Tyler Bruce, Sam and Fiona. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Wally, Robert and Dennis.

Tom was a dedicated family man. He worked as a skilled carpenter and builder with a knack for wood refinishing. In his spare time, Tom enjoyed reading, photography, boating, camping and traveling the World. Tom served his country as a Navy man and was a Legion member until his death. Tom is remembered by those who knew him as a quiet man with a heart of gold.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Holy Savior Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friends and family may be received one hour prior to Mass. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital at 401 N Broadway Baltimore, Md. 21231.

x

Frank Kellogg

BERLIN — Frank Kellogg lost his battle with cancer on May 27, 2018.

He was five days shy of his 60th wedding anniversary. He was a veteran, a member of the Berlin Lions Club and widely recognized as a tireless worker to his Kellogg Bread Company. He had numerous achievements in life however, his greatest role was as husband, father and family man.

He is survived by his wife, Lynnette Kellogg; his sister Dr. Pat Owens and her husband Doug Bliss; son, Frank Kellogg Jr. and daughter-in-law Carol Carpenter; daughter, Anita Hayes and son-in-law Mike Hayes; and daughter Kim Jackson, who lost her husband Dan on Nov. 20, 2014. His brother, Thomas, preceded him in death and is survived by his wife, Michele Kellogg. He was blessed with grandchildren, Abby and Sara Morells and Bradley and Brian Swick; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews across several states.

A celebration of life event will be held at the Berlin Lions Club on Sept. 15 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Berlin Lions Club at 9039 Worcester Hwy, Berlin Md. 21811.

x

Calvin William Aydelotte

WHALEYVILLE — Calvin William Aydelotte, age 70, died Friday, June 22, 2018 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Elijah Jacob Aydelotte and Fanny Evans Aydelotte. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Donna Bratten Aydelotte, and children, Neil Aydelotte of Whaleyville, and Kevin Aydelotte and his wife Stephanie of Salisbury. He was an adored grandfather to Ryleigh, Landon, Grayson and Blake Aydelotte. Also surviving are his brothers, Harry Lee Aydelotte of Whaleyville and David Aydelotte of Hagerstown. There are two nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Fisher.

Calvin was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, Class of 1966 and had worked as a manager for Montego Bay Tru Value Hardware Store for 46 years. He was a member of Whaleyville United Methodist Church, SDHS Band Boosters, Berlin/Ocean City Jaycees (US Jaycee Senator) and the American Auctioneers Association. He ran the concession stand at Stephen Decatur for 12 years and was involved with the After Prom Program. He also worked with Pete Richardson Auctions as an auctioneer. With much of his time spent on volunteering, still his greatest love was for his family.

Cremation followed his death. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

x

Edna Elizabeth Smith

OCEAN PINES — Edna Elizabeth Smith, age 92, died on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lillian Smith Dorsey. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Smith, in 2016. She is survived by her children, Robert Hoyle and his wife Michele of Jacksonville Fla., Glenn Smith of Ocean Pines, Donna Kubas of Severna Park, Md. and Jennifer Sapia of York, Pa. There are six grandchildren, Dallas, Michael K, Brittany, Megan, Sarah and Michael M. and two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Alicia. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, George, Charles “Buck”, and Joseph Dorsey, and sister, Elizabeth Dorsey. She leaves numerous nieces, nephews and many cousins.

Mrs. Smith was instrumental in starting the volunteer program at Atlantic General Hospital, and was a volunteer for 25 years. She was a member of the bereavement committee, and member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Edna was a devoted wife, mother and loving grandmother.

A mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, June 28, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Berlin. Rev. Joseph Kennedy officiated. Interment will be later at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Glen Burnie. A donation in her memory may be made to the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Research, ww5.komen.org, or Atlantic General Hospital Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.