SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners voted to approve an amendment to the county’s water and

sewerage plan last week.

The amendment, which adjusts the EDU (equivalent dwelling unit) allocation table for the Mystic Harbour Sanitary Service Area, will allow a campground expansion at Frontier Town to move forward.

“They’re very happy,” said attorney Hugh Cropper, who represents Sun TRS Frontier LLC, the company that owns Frontier Town. “They hope to start construction late summer or early fall.”

The commissioners last Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the amendment to the Worcester County Water and Sewerage Plan. The amendment revises the EDU allocation table for the Mystic Harbour Sanitary Service Area. The revision moves 34 EDUs from those allotted to the area north of the airport to the pool allotted for the area south of the airport, where Frontier Town is located.

“This is really just a reallocation of the table,” Cropper said. “We’re not adding any more property.”

Initially, Frontier Town asked to purchase 71 EDUs last year to expand its campground and the commissioners denied the request. They argued that the county’s EDU policy allocated sewer capacity to specific uses and that Frontier Town’s request didn’t fit into the allocation table. Cropper filed an appeal of the commissioners’ decision in Worcester County Circuit Court.

He dropped that appeal when the commissioners agreed to initiate an amendment to the water and sewerage plan to provide Frontier Town with 34 EDUs, enough for the facility to launch the first phase of its expansion — 101 additional campsites.

Now that the amendment has the approval of county leaders, it will be forwarded to the Maryland Department of the Environment for review and approval.