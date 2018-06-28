Things I Like – June 29, 2018

by

Sand in my truck on Monday mornings

Grilled fish with no bread

When sports announcers get excited

Sunrise photos

Finding my son doing his summer reading

Crab claws from J&M Meat Market in Berlin

Outdoor showers

Humble professional athletes

Beach volleyball

Grilled watermelon

World Cup upsets

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.