Rotary Club Of Snow Hill Donates $400 To Worcester County GOLD

Kemp Wills, treasurer of the Rotary Club of Snow Hill, presented a $400 donation to Sandy Sipes, executive director of Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity), on June 1. GOLD provides emergency funding assistance in times of crisis to assist individuals and families. Wills and Sipes are pictured in GOLD’s VAULT (Vast Amounts of Useful Little Things) that houses items to meet urgent basic needs for infants, children, vulnerable adults, and those who are homeless.