Raven Roost #44 Holds 21st Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

by
Raven Roost #44 Holds 21st Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

Raven Roost #44 held its 21st Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament June 1 at the Ocean Pines golf course to raise scholarship money for deserving graduating seniors. Scholarships are awarded annually to students from Stephen Decatur High School, Indian River High School and Worcester Prep. Almost $15,000 was distributed to seven students. Roost #44 has raised over $170,000 since the beginning of the tournament. Pictured, from left, are Tucker Brown, Worcester Prep; Olivia Garvey, Indian River; Sammi Whelan, Indian River; Jenna Shumate, Stephen Decatur; Laila Mirza, Stephen Decatur; and Jack Reimer, Stephen Decatur. Not pictured was Deborah Marini, Worcester Prep.