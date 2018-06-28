An examination room is pictured at the current Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center location in Berlin on Old Ocean City Boulevard. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – Support. Education. Empowerment.

Eight years after opening, staff and supporters of the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center (SGPC) remain committed to improving the maternal health and wellbeing of local women. Whether it’s addiction support, resource referrals or maternal depression, staff at the SGPC want to help.

“There’s no judgement,” said Jackie Failla, nurse manager at the center. “We provide them a safe place where they can discuss anything with us. I’m not here to cast a stone at them. I’m here to love them and answer their questions.”

Failla, who’s been at the center for four years, is one of a handful of devoted staff members at the Berlin nonprofit. The center was established in 2010 by Mari Quillen, a woman whose daughter died three weeks after she was born due to a brain anomaly.

“Mari felt compelled to do this kind of work,” Failla explained.

What started as a nonprofit to provide support to women dealing with crisis pregnancies and provide counseling to those with questions has grown into a facility that offers ultrasound exams, counseling, support and resource referral.

“The services we provide go far beyond what’s identified as a crisis pregnancy center,” said Geoff Failla, Jackie Failla’s husband and chairman of the SGPC board. “We don’t steer individuals in any direction we just educate them as to what their options are.”

Jackie Failla says SGPC offers pregnancy support to women with both wanted and unwanted pregnancies. Every case is different but Failla and her coworkers strive to provide whatever support a client needs.

“There’s not much help here on the shore,” she said.

The Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center offers pregnancy tests and ultrasound exams. It also provides referrals to adoption agencies, counseling for abortion-minded clients, post-partum home visits and supports groups for both young bothers and young fathers. The center even offers its own program, LEAP, which helps young adults learn parenting skills and set goals. Participating parents earn points that they can use to purchase new baby clothes and supplies in “Gracie’s Baby Boutique.”

Staff at the center also work to connect clients with any other resources they may need, whether that might be help with housing or addiction services. Failla said she saw a growing number of clients battling addiction. To combat that, the center formed an MBA program (Moms Beating Addiction) to provide counseling to help women break the cycle of addiction.

Beyond that, she encourages all of them to be informed regarding their own bodies. Many don’t understand ovulation or fertility and aren’t aware of the array of contraceptives available.

“You’d be amazed how uneducated people are,” Jackie Failla said.

Regardless of an individual’s situation, however, Failla said staff at SGPC focused on the wellbeing of each woman who entered the center.

“It’s about keeping them focused on them and what is good for them,” she said. “These girls are really confused when they come to us.”

After eight years at 10226 Old Ocean City Blvd. in Berlin, the SGPC was advised in early June that it would need to relocate, as another local nonprofit, Hope4Recovery, would be establishing a recovery house at the property. The Faillas say they’ve been in contact with Tish Ottey, executive director of Hope4Recovery, and that they are exploring options that might keep SGPC in the area. They’re looking into the possibility of obtaining financing to purchase a nearby house and are considering a property further down the street as well. They’re eager to stay near Atlantic General Hospital, where they occasionally have to refer clients, as well as on the bus line.

Geoff Failla said the center would remain in its current location until at least October. While he’s sorry to see the center leave its longtime home, he acknowledges that a recovery house is needed in the area as well.

“It’s two good causes,” he said. “Everybody deserves a second chance.”