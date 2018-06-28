SALISBURY – With less than three months remaining until the National Folk Festival commences in downtown Salisbury, event officials are asking community members to fill hundreds of volunteer positions.

In a Wicomico County Council meeting last Tuesday, Caroline O’Hare, local manager for the National Folk Festival, announced that volunteer shifts have been placed online. Those wishing to volunteer can select their own job, day and time.

“We are looking for a variety of jobs,” she said. “They can be from low-key jobs, where you sit at a festival desk or information booth, to more hands-on jobs like site prep, driving around in golf carts with ice and water distribution, or working in the family area with families who are making crafts. There’s a variety of jobs and responsibilities. You can sign up for a couple of hours or all three days.”

Julia Glanz, city administrator for the city of Salisbury, said the National Folk Festival is seeking hundreds of volunteers to fill critical roles.

“We do need 800-plus volunteers, so any help with that would be great,” she said. We’ve already seen a tremendous sign-up.”

O’Hare asked the council to promote the upcoming festival and volunteer opportunities online and on social media.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of this festival,” she said.

National Folk Festival representatives also came before council on Tuesday with requests for additional light towers, road closure equipment, generators, a fuel truck and flat bed trailer. O’Hare noted the county had already provided 20 bike rack barricades, two dump trucks and two golf carts.

“As the planning of our festival continues, and as our needs evolve, we are still reaching out for certain things,” she said.

To date, O’Hare said the National Folk Festival has secured satellite parking, shuttle buses, a complete Folk Life program, marketplace and food vendors, and 80 percent of its fundraising goal. The final list of performers will be announced next week.

“We have had a few milestones that have come up recently,” she said.

Councilman Joe Holloway questioned how festival organizers were working with local law enforcement ahead of the event.

“Last time you were here I asked about coordination with the sheriff’s department,” he said. “Have you had any interaction with them? Are they supporting this?”

O’Hare replied that organizers have been in contact with the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police Department, Maryland State Police and the Department of Homeland Security to provide additional security at the National Folk Festival.

Council President John Cannon praised the work of event organizers.

“This is going to be huge, not only for Salisbury but for Wicomico County,” he said. “I’m amazed at how well organized everything is. It’s a credit to you and your organization.”

The National Folk Festival will take place in downtown Salisbury Sept. 7-9 and will feature continuous performances, crafts, food and more. To volunteer at the National Folk Festival, visit www.shoregetconnected.org.