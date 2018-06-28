FENWICK ISLAND – Donations to the Fenwick Island Business Development Committee will be used to promote the town’s First Friday events.

Last week, the Fenwick Island Town Council voted unanimously to donate up to $500 to the Fenwick Island Business Development Committee for the purchase of signs and banners that will be used to highlight the business community’s monthly First Friday events, specials and discounts.

Tim Collins, chair of the Business Development Committee, told the council the committee was looking to purchase two large banners, eight to 10 signs and handout cards that advertise First Fridays.

“In keeping with the First Friday program and the Fenwick Island business discount program, we are looking into having some banners made and some signs,” he said. “They would be used at the discretion of the building department or council approval. We are not talking about stringing banners across the street or anything like that.”

Collins noted the cost of the signs and banners ranged between $300 and $500, with an additional $75 to $125 for the handout cards. He requested a $250 donation from the town council to purchase the promotional material.

Councilwoman Julie Lee asked Collins where in town the signs would be placed.

“Do you have any idea where you would be hanging these?” she said. “They are relatively large banners.”

Collins said he would like to see the banners hang near the entrances of town and the signs placed on business property, but noted he would work with Building Official Pat Schuchman and town council for approved locations.

Collins’ request received the full support of the town council.

Councilman Roy Williams said the Business Development Committee deserved the town’s support.

“I personally do not see a reason to not go forward with this,” he said.

Mayor Gene Langan pointed out that the business community supports the town through donations each year. Collins agreed.

“I think most of you recognize there are thousands of dollars – and I’m not exaggerating – that come out of the business community for donations, providing services, providing building and all kinds of gift cards,” he said.

Councilwoman Vicki Carmean praised the committee for its efforts to promote local businesses.

“You have definitely stepped up this year in terms of trying to make the businesses more viable and visible,” she said, “and I think as a show of good will we should give back.”

The council voted 7-0 to donate up to $500 to the Business Development Committee for signs and banners that promote the First Friday events.