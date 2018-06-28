Councilman Hartman Donates To Worcester Technical High School’s SkillsUSA Chapter

Ocean City Councilman Wayne Hartman donated to Worcester Technical High School’s SkillsUSA chapter for their SkillsUSA National Championships trip in June. Pictured, from left, are Crystal Bunting (SkillsUSA advisor), Helen Odenwald (SkillsUSA Maryland parliamentarian), Hartman, Caden Massey (SkillsUSA Maryland vice president), Caroline H. Bloxom (principal) and Rick Stephens (SkillsUSA advisor).