Worcester Prep Lower School Hosts Annual Grade 3 Spelling Bee

Jackie Knowlton’s and Julie Lyon’s third graders participated in the Worcester Prep Annual Grade 3 Spelling Bee on June 5. Top finishers were, from left, Beau Brittingham, second place; Gavin Mann, first place; and Jack Adkins, third place.