ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Count to 10 if you must, but don’t lose your temper, despite that person’s (you know who!) efforts to goad you into reacting. Your restraint will pay off in a big way.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): This week finds you in a sociable mood, ready and eager to enjoy the company of family and friends. It’s also a good time to seek out and renew old friendships.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Patience is called for as you await a decision about that project you’re eager to launch. Meanwhile, try to set aside more time to share with that special person in your life.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Avoid becoming involved in a workplace dispute early in the week by insisting both sides submit their stands to a neutral arbitrator. Things begin to cool off by Thursday.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It promises to be a busy but productive week for the Big Cat. The pace slows by Friday, allowing you to catch up on matters you put aside but that now need your attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A suddenly disruptive family situation is best handled with a cool, calm and collected response. Wait until things settle to let off all that pent-up emotional steam.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your practical side dominates the week as you reassess your finances to make some sensible adjustments in what you plan to spend and what you expect to save.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An unexpected meeting with a former colleague opens some interesting possibilities. But you need to press for full disclosure before making a decision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A recent flurry of activity eases by midweek, giving you time to readjust your disrupted schedule and make new plans for a weekend getaway.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You’re usually the one who gives advice. But now it’s time to open yourself up to counsel from friends who have your best interests at heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might find resistance to your call for a full inquiry into a workplace problem. But by week’s end even the most rigid naysayers begin to come around.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A recurring problem surfaces once again. Maybe it’s time you used your creative talents to help you find a new approach to resolving it once and for all.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are guided in what you do both by your intelligence and your emotions. An acting career would suit you quite well.

(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.