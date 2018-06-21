SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved a trio of new license requests this week.

On Wednesday, the BLC granted alcoholic beverage license requests from Squarz Pizza 2, Nori Sushi Bar & Grill and Vinny’s Pizza and Italian Grill. The board also upgraded the license for Café Mirage to allow it to serve liquor.

On Philadelphia Avenue, Vinny’s Pizza and Italian Grill will take over the space formerly occupied by Crabcake Factory Express. Connections of the restaurant said it would serve pasta, subs, salads and pizza seven days a week between Easter and Thanksgiving. While the location did have a license previously, board members nevertheless expressed concern regarding the facility’s outdoor patio.

“We just want to make sure it’s not a distraction for the people driving by,” BLC member Marty Pusey said.

Connections of the restaurant stressed that the patio was above ground level and was fenced in. There are also flower beds between it and the sidewalk.

“It’s not like they’re right next to the highway,” BLC member Reese Cropper III said.

The commission voted 3-0 to approve the license for Vinny’s Pizza.

In north Ocean City, the BLC agreed to approve a license for Nori Sushi, which will take over the space previously occupied by Plaza Tapatia and before that Yokozuna. Pusey reminded applicants Christopher and Sophia Christian that they were responsible for making sure alcohol was not served to anyone under 21 at the restaurant. She encouraged them to pursue TAM (Techniques of Alcohol Management) training.

“We want everyone TAM certified,” Sophia Christian said.

In West Ocean City, the connections of Squarz Pizza, which is located in the old TC Diner, presented their request for a liquor license. Attorney Mark Cropper pointed out that the facility had not had a license in many years but had at one time served alcohol.

Michael Berardinelli, who is managing the restaurant, said it would be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. He said it would serve traditional American breakfast foods as well as a variety of Italian dishes.

“It’s heavy on pizza right now,” he said.

As they typically do, BLC members questioned the applicant’s experience serving alcohol and stressed the importance of TAM training. Berardinelli said he’d been involved in management with Touch of Italy for several years and was aware of the responsibilities associated with a liquor license.