Saturdays June-September, Tuesdays July-August: Low-Impact Exercise

8-9 a.m. Increase balance, flexibility and reduce stress. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. Suitable for children ages 8 and up, must be accompanied by parent or guardian. 443-614-3547.

Now-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

June 22, 29: Bingo Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

June 23: Ocean Pines Anglers Club Annual Teach A Kid To Fish Day

9-11 a.m. South Gate Pond near Sports Core Pool. Kids of all ages invited to learning fishing skills and techniques with members of the club. Parents and grandparents can share their love of fishing. Clubmembers and DNR will offer knot tying, fish identification, casting and fishing tips. Bring your own rod. Pond stocked with several species of fish, bait will be provided. Drawing for a free rod and reel. Free. No pre-registration required. 410-208-2855.

June 23: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

3-6 p.m. Sound United Methodist Church, Route 54, Williamsville, Del. Adults: $15; children: $8. Bake sale. Carry-out available.

June 23, 26, 30: FORGE Family Fun Nights

Food, fun, lessons. 7804 Gumboro Rd., Unit C, Pittsville. June 23: Craft Day, 10 a.m.-noon; June 23: Movie Night featuring Rampage, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $2 entry, members free; June 23: Exodus Music Practice, 7-8:30 p.m., everyone welcome; June 30: Family Game Night, board games available, open to the public, free. Drop-in hours: Wednesday-Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m. www.forgeyouth.org.

June 24, June 26: Ocean Pines Players Open Auditions

2-5 p.m. June 24; 6-8 p.m. June 26. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (across from Clarion), Ocean City. Seeking actors and singers of all ages for upcoming shows and cabarets. No experience necessary. Appointments encouraged but not necessary. 703-727-0528.

June 24, July 8: All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Breakfast

8:30-11 a.m. Knights of Columbus #9053. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. $10 for adults; $6 for children. Two styles of eggs, sausage, bacon, fried potatoes, creamed chipped beef, toast, pancakes, french toast, coffee and juice. 410-524-7994.

June 25: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

June 27: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

June 28: Republican Women Of Worcester County Red, White And Blue Luncheon

Doors open at 10:30 a.m.; meeting begins at 11 a.m. Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Guest speaker: Craig Wolf, running for Maryland attorney general. Cost of luncheon: $20. Reservations: annlutz60@gmail.com or 410-208-9767.

June 28-29: Call For Entries Worcester County Arts Council

11 a.m.-3 p.m. All interested artists are invited to participate in a juried art show with the subject of “Summertime,” to be exhibited during the month of July at the gallery located at 6 Jefferson St., Berlin. Open to all artists, 18 years and older, professional or amateur, work in all media. Must be original and completed within the last three years. Monetary prizes awarded for first, second and third places during Second Friday Arts Stroll reception July 13 from 5-8 p.m www.worcestercountyartscouncil.org.

June 28, 29, 30, July 1: Praise And Worship Evening Series

6:30 p.m. Powellville United Methodist Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Thursday, June 28: Music by The Homeland Singers and guest speaker will be Rev. Julie Lewis. Friday, June 29: Music by The Sons of Thunder and guest speaker will be Teola Brittingham. Saturday, June 30: Music by The Kings Ambassadors, guest speaker Rev. Terry Fort. Sunday, July 1: An evening with Ernie Evans and family. Homemade ice cream on sale each night. Public invited to join on Friday and Saturday nights for barbecue pork and crab cake sandwich platters. 443-880-8804.

June 28, July 27, Aug. 26, Sept. 24: Full Moon Yoga

Experience Assateague’s peaceful surroundings, clear your mind and exercise your body. Free (park entrance fees in effect), donations benefit Assateague Island National Seashore. All levels welcome. Bring beach towel, insect repellent recommended. Meet at North Beach parking lot shade pavilion, 6633 Bayberry Dr., Berlin. June 28, July 27: 8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Sept. 24: 7 p.m. 443-614-3547.

July 1: Patriotic Musical

5 p.m.” In God We Trust,” presented by the Mount Pleasant Choir. Dinner to follow. Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 36536 Mount Pleasant Rd., Willards. 410-430-4800.

July 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library, Cathell Road. For information or to join, call 410-641-7667.

July 7: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Betehany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Thirty-five plus vendors, breakfast sandwiches and coffee, pulled pork sandwiches, barbecued meat loaf, hot dogs, cole slaw, baked beans, bake table. Table rental: 410-641-2186.

July 7: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

July 9: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

July 12: Star Charities Country Western Night

5 p.m. Ocean Downs Casino, 10218 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. $26 per person. All-you-can-eat buffet, door prizes, programs, entertainment. All-volunteer organization annual event to support wounded soldiers. Tickets: 410-641-7667.

July 14: Annual MAC Inc. Fun Day

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Ocean City. Tickets: $25, on sale advance only. 410-742-0505, Ext. 113. Rain or shine. Proceeds support MAC Inc. health and wellness programs: 410-742-0505, Ext. 118.

July 14: Delmarva A Capella Chorus

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Join in the hilarity and sign-along, coffee, tea and “Something 50” show. Kid friendly, great desserts. Donation: $10. 410-208-4149.

July 18: Modern Calligraphy Workshop

Red Red Wine Bar, 12 48th St., Ocean City. For those just starting out or looking for a hands-on discussion to improve calligraphic hand. All the essentials in pointed-pen calligraphy. Ticket reservations required and can be purchased at www.jessmithdesigns.com/learncalligraphy. Information: Jessica@jessmithdesigns.com.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during the holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Buy tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.

July 27, 28, 29: Annual Greek Festival

Friday-Saturday, noon-11 p.m.; Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Greek food, pastries, live band, vendors, art, kids craft booth. Raffle. Free parking, free admission. Roland Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and Coastal Highway, Ocean CIty. Proceeds benefit little St. George Greek Orthodox Church by the Sea operations and ministries. www.oceancitygreekfestival.com.

Aug. 17-19: Nature Within Ancient Healing Arts Yoga And Meditation Retreat

Devote a weekend to release, receive and renew to connect to your roots and transform your inner self. Increase awareness and state of consciousness through yoga and meditation practices surrounded by nature and the serenity of Assateague Island National Seashore. Register at www.AssateagueIslandAlliance.org/main.sc.