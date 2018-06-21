Things I Like

by

Newly mulched flower beds before the weeds arrive

Breakfast, lunch and dinner on the beach

Staying in a new hotel for the first time

The smell of a baseball stadium

Seinfeld re-runs (still funny after all these years)

Steak and asparagus

Island Creamery’s milk shakes

Driving back to the beach on Sundays

The Snowball Stand once a week (at least)

The first and last days of school

Driving on a newly paved road

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.