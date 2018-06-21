Three Republicans Seek 38C Delegate Seat; Hartman, Schanno, Tinus Square Off In GOP Primary BERLIN – The House of Delegates District 38C seat is up for grabs Tuesday, as four Republicans look to win the seat currently held by Mary Beth Carozza. With Carozza’s decision to challenge Senator Jim Mathias for his seat, the race is wide open and will be decided in next Tuesday’s primary since no Democrat… Read more »

Primary Preview: Four GOP Candidates Looking To Land Sheriff Post BERLIN – Four Republicans are looking to become the next sheriff of Worcester County, replacing long-time Sheriff Reggie Mason upon his retirement this fall. Scott Bernal of Ocean City is a retired detective with the Ocean City Police Department. He spent 27 years with the OCPD working in narcotics, the patrol division and the criminal…

OC Amusement Park Recognized On 125th Anniversary OCEAN CITY — The historic Trimper's Rides amusement park is celebrating its 125th anniversary this summer and will be recognized for the accomplishment this weekend by a national historical association. Trimper's, which opened in 1983 with a pair of hotels and a handful of amusements in the fledgling seaside town of Ocean City, is one…