Ten Worcester Prep Lower School Students Earn Perfect Attendance Cerificates

Ten Worcester Prep Lower School students earned perfect attendance certificates for the school year. Pictured, front from left, are Jack Hornung, John Parker and John Lynch; and, back, McKenna DePalma, Ipsha Maharjan, Kinzie Bunting, Jack Lynch, Gray Bunting, Jackson Fernley and Briar Parsons. Submitted Photos