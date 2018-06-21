Patrick Nolan

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man is being held without bond after allegedly beating and robbing a man Ocean City Police found lying in the street last week.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers observed a male lying in the ocean block on 81st Street who was badly beaten. The victim, a 21-year-old male, told police he had just been robbed by a group of four individuals. The victim was transported by Ocean City EMS to Atlantic General Hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

As OCPD officers were evaluating the incident, the suspects returned to the scene in a vehicle. One suspect, later identified as Patrick Nolan, 21, of Parksburg, Pa., fled on foot after being confronted by police. After a brief foot chase, Nolan was detained in the area of 77th Street and the beach.

Two other suspects in the vehicle, a 15-year-old juvenile and a 17-year-old juvenile were also detained. A fourth suspect was released without charges. Nolan has been charged with robbery, theft from $100 to $1,500, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond before being transferred to the Worcester County Jail. The juvenile suspect were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.