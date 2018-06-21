Berlin Intermediate student Hunter Simon (center) recently won the Franklin Burroughs Golf Scholarship. Pictured above is Simon with parents George and Linda, Al “Hondo” Handy and BIS principal Tom Sites. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Hunter Simon, a student at Berlin Intermediate School, was selected to receive the annual Franklin Burroughs Golf Scholarship to attend the Eagles Landing Golf Camp.

The scholarship is named after Burroughs, who owned One-Time Plumbing, Inc. for more than 25 years. Simon received the scholarship during the recent field day at BIS and will attend the Eagles Landing Intermediate Golf Camp this summer.

“My husband loved God, children, golf and all athletics,” said Freda Burroughs, the scholarship namesake’s wife. “His children and all the neighborhood children who came to his home he called ‘The Burley Bunch” because of all the fun activities he provided and the fact that he lived on Burley Street at that time.”

The purpose of the scholarship is to select one student each year to receive the award. The scholarship is for deserving children who show interest and have ability in golf. To continue the Franklin Burroughs Golf Scholarship Award, please donate to FBGSA, Calvin Taylor Bank, P.O. Box 5, Berlin, Md. 21811.