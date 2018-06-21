Salisbury University President Receives Spirit Of Salisbury University Award

Shortly before concluding her final Commencement ceremony as Salisbury University’s President, Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach received the Spirit of Salisbury University Award for her continuous and notable contributions to SU’s mission, quality and character. She is pictured with University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert Caret.