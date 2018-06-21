OCEAN CITY — One man found himself on the wrong side of the median fence this week and now faces several charges.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department officers responded to the area of 48th Street and Coastal Highway to assist with a disorderly individual later identified a Duane Ferguson, 21, of Thomasville, Pa. OCPD officers witnessed Ferguson walking south on the northbound sidewalk along Coastal Highway at 48th Street and stumble across the highway to the median fence in mid-block.

Finding he could not cross, Ferguson reportedly walked along the length of the fence until he reached the crosswalk at 48th Street. When he reached the crosswalk, Ferguson reportedly did not wait for the signal and stepped into the roadway, causing all traffic to brake to avoid hitting him.

Ferguson did make it safely to the southbound sidewalk on the opposite side of the highway and continued walking south where he was intercepted by OCPD officers. Ferguson was charged with intoxicated public endangerment, pedestrian crossing a roadway between intersections having traffic signals, pedestrian crossing unsafely in the path of vehicles and pedestrian walking in the roadway where adjacent sidewalks are provided.

Earlier in the week, it was reported three individuals had attempted to squeeze through the median fence, two of whom made it successfully. The third, however, got his head stuck between the slats of the fence and unwittingly became an Internet star.