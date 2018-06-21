OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 10-5
1710 4BR/3BA
508 3BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
OCEAN PINES
23 Pintail Drive
Sat & Sun 11-3
Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA Home
Deep Water Canal
Dock/Boat Lift
Phyllis Fennessy
Shamrock Realty
443-880-7176
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN CITY
26 Island Edge Drive
Sunset Island
67th Street, Bayside
Sun 1-4
5BR/3FB/2HB
Stunning Townhome
Danny Taglienti
Keller Williams
410-430-2721
OCEAN PINES
49 Club House Drive
Fri 2-5/Sat 9-5
Waterfront
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
80’ Bulkhead
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN PINES
504 Tidewater Cove
The Point
Sun 1-4
4BR/3.5BA Home
Modern Coastal
Open Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Daily 10-4
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
FRANKFORD
36790 Jahnigan Drive
Hamlet at Dirickson
Sun 12-3
Lakefront Living
Stunning Home
5BR/2.5BA/3471SF
Steve Mastbrook
Long & Foster
302-604-2694