OCEAN CITY- The grand spectacle of offshore powerboat racing returns to the resort this weekend with the Offshore Powerboat Racing Association (OPA) Ocean City Grand Prix.

Bull on the Beach is teaming up with the OPA to bring the Ocean City Grand Prix back to the resort area this weekend with three days of events, festivals and parties culminating with a pair of offshore powerboat races in the ocean on Sunday afternoon. Offshore powerboat racing has been a staple of the resort’s shoulder seasons off and on for the last decade or so with the OPA making stops in the resort as part of its summer-long racing series.

Offshore racing is not just a visual experience. Beachgoers will be able to hear the roar of the engines as the powerboats pass and leap skyward through the unpredictable waves at speeds up to 160 miles per hour.

The event gets underway Friday at the race village near the public boat ramp at the commercial harbor in West Ocean City across from Crab Alley, which will host many of the welcoming parties, meet-and-greets with the racers and awards banquet throughout the weekend. The race village is open again on Saturday with several special events and the powerboats on display.

The real action gets underway on Sunday with two scheduled races. The participating boats will depart the race village area in West Ocean City and will travel single-file through the Inlet and up to the start-finish line at North Division Street. The first race will begin around noon with the course set in a modified rectangle from North Division Street to 20th Street. The second race gets underway around 1:30 p.m. next Sunday. The weekend-long series of events will conclude with an awards banquet at Crab Alley on Sunday evening.