OC Lions Charities Donates Another $45,000 To Wounded Military Heros

by
OC Lions Charities Donates Another $45,000 To Wounded Military Heros

The Ocean City Lions Charities have donated another $45,000 to benefit wounded military heroes.  Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir’s Soldier and Family Assistance Center and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center each will receive $15,000. President Brian Bankert, right, presents this check to Lions Norm Cathell, Ben Dawson and John Topfer to forward to the charities. The Ocean City Lions Charities have earned in excess of $376,000 to benefit wounded military personnel through its annual golf tournament. Submitted Photos