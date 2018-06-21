OC Elks Lodge Awards Eight Graduating Seniors Scholarships

Ocean City Elks Lodge #2645 awarded scholarships to eight graduating seniors from $2,000 to $8,000 for four years. Pictured are Michael Scott, Jack Reimer, Scholarship Committee Co-Chair Pat Flynn, Exalted Ruler Susan Caldwell, Maya Knepp, Co-Chair David Poore, Shane Cioccis and Michael Mareno.  Three recipients not pictured were Deborah Marini, Caroline Pasquariello and Kata Carpenter.