The OC Car and Truck Show has been a regular event on the June special event calendar in Ocean City for the last 18 years. Scenes from last year’s event are pictured. Photos by Kevin Cunningham

OCEAN CITY – The 18th annual OC Car and Truck Show is returning to Ocean City’s Roland E. Powell Convention Center on June 23-24.

“Both of these shows are amazing, showing off car culture, custom vehicles of all shapes, sizes, makes and models,” said event founder and producer Brad Hoffman of Live Wire Media and Events. “It’s a melting pot. Everything from domestics, classics, tuners, exotics, and trucks, all kinds of wild four-wheeled creations. These drivers put a lot of work and customization into their vehicles, which shows their dedication. It’s a great weekend of automotive passion and youth culture.”

On Saturday, June 23, the show is happening both indoors and outdoors at the convention center, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. You’ll love the variety of custom cars, custom trucks, all kinds of amazing vehicles and a wide range of vendors. Guests are invited and advised to check out the two-day sale from Sound FX, with audio items discounted up to 76 percent.

Also on tapped for the weekend will be live music from regional artists, bikinis contests, DJs, door prizes, and custom displays.

Judging starts at noon, with awards at 6 p.m. The best of the best are the Big Wave awards. All other cars will be judged within their class.

“We pride ourselves working with a professional team of judges from eJudged.com and we promise a fair and honest judging system,” said Hoffman.

On Saturday, there will be an OC Car Show Meet from 8-11 p.m. at The Big Easy restaurant located at 60th Street and Coastal Highway. It’s free.

Then, on Sunday, it’s the outdoor-only Shoreline Showdown. This all-truck show by East Coast Minis features SUVs, low riders, 4x4s, street trucks, classic trucks, Jeeps and more.

A photography team will be onsite covering the event for Truckin Magazine.

Registered vehicles get two all-weekend passes.

On Sunday, the show continues at the convention center lot with Meet At The Beach with the OC Car Show alongside the Shoreline Showdown Truck Show. Anybody who showed a car Saturday is welcome to return and be a part of Sunday. The Sound FX sale will continue Sunday with amazing deals for your ride.