Beach Lacrosse’s Lauren Lynch has been named a 2018 Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star and will compete in a national lacrosse classic in Delaware next month. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Berlin Intermediate School sixth-grader and Beach Lacrosse standout Lauren Lynch has been named a 2018 Maverik National Lacrosse All-Star and has been selected to participate in a national event scheduled for mid-July.

Lynch, the daughter to Craig and Melissa Lynch and a current sixth-grader at BIS, will compete at the Maverik National Lacrosse Academy and National Lacrosse Classic at the Delaware Turf Sportsplex in Frederica on July 16-19.

The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy bring the top youth lacrosse players in the U.S. and Canada to one venue where regional teams coached by NCAA lacrosse coaches will compete for national championships. The Maverik National Lacrosse Academy is a first of its kind lacrosse experience created to provide a curriculum focused on how a young lacrosse athlete should develop in order to compete at a top high school and collegiate program.