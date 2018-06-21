Five Students Receive Allen Harim Legacy Scholarship

Allen Harim presented five students with the Allen Harim Legacy Scholarship, which provides a $2,500 financial award for college. The scholarship was created last year when the company announced they would be using savings from a newly installed solar project to create the program. Scholarship recipients, from left, are Joshua Tucker of Boonville, N.C., Diana Ramirez-Irineo of Georgetown, Del., Alyssa Givens of Laurel, Del., and Fantasy Hopkins of Bridgeville, Del. They are pictured with Brian Hildreth, chief financial officer of Allen Harim. Not pictured was Jacob Haynes of Calhoun, Ga.