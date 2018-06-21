OCEAN CITY — A Wilmington man was arrested on theft charges this week after allegedly swiping a countertop tip jar from a Boardwalk ice cream parlor.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers patrolling on the Boardwalk were approached by an employee of Julia’s Ice Cream Shop at 11th Street who wanted to report a theft that had just occurred. The employee told police a tip jar and its contents had just been stolen from the front counter of the establishment.

OCPD officers viewed the ice cream shop’s video surveillance footage and observed a suspect later identified as Kendall Gardner, 30, of Wilmington, Del., place an order at the counter and drag the tip jar closer to himself. The video surveillance showed Gardner eventually pick up the tip jar and walk away.

After several attempts to apprehend him, Gardner was eventually charged with theft from $100 to under $1,500, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.