Bethany Beach Farmer’s Market Celebrates Its 11th Season

The Bethany Beach Farmers’ Market celebrated the start of its 11th season this month by hosting a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Market vendors, board members, and volunteers were present for the celebration. The Bethany Beach Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 8 a.m.-noon, through Sept. 2.