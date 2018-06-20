File photo

SNOW HILL – Plans for a shopping plaza at the foot of the Route 50 bridge are expected to move forward following approval of a sewer allocation request this week.

On Tuesday the Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously to grant a request for nine EDUs (equivalent dwelling units) to Hooper’s Shopping Plaza. The proposed 17,350-square-foot development, to be located next to Hooper’s Crab House, will include a coffee shop as well as office and retail space.

“They want to do something nice that’ll complement the existing development,” attorney Hugh Cropper said.

Hooper’s Crab House, which was established in 1982, was rebuilt in 2002 after a fire destroyed the building. Owners Pete and Royette Shepherd are now planning to develop the portion of the property that is currently used for overflow parking.

“They have been working on it for quite a while,” Cropper said.

He said the project was studied by the Worcester County Technical Review Committee in February and was reviewed by Worcester County Board of Zoning Appeals last week. The zoning board approved plans to relocate the restaurant’s existing sign to accommodate development plans. Cropper said plans for Hooper’s Shopping Plaza were expected to go before the county’s planning commission in July.

He said the project would fit the area well.

“I think it’s a good spot,” he said. “It’s zoned commercial and they have plenty of room.”

A site development plan for Hooper’s Shopping Plaza by Iott Architecture and Engineering illustrates two mixed use buildings that would include a 53-seat coffee shop as well as office and retail space.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelly Shannahan presented the commissioners with the project’s request for nine EDUs Tuesday. He said there were 260 available in the service area.

A report from the county’s sewer committee said the EDU request appeared to be in keeping with the priorities of the county’s water and sewerage plan, as it would result in infill of undeveloped property in West Ocean City.

The commissioners approved the request with no discussion.