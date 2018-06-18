SNOW HILL — For the fifth time in the last six years, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office has achieved the highest conviction rate for driving under the influence cases in the state of Maryland.

On Monday, the state’s attorney’s offices from every county in Maryland came together at the Clarion in Ocean City for the annual Maryland State’s Attorney’s conference. During the conference, with Governor Larry Hogan in attendance, Worcester County was again recognized for having the highest DUI conviction rate in the state.

Worcester County’s conviction rate in DUI cases came in at over 91 percent, or well over the statewide average of 78 percent. Monday’s recognition marked the fifth time in the last six years Worcester County has earned the award.

“This is an incredible achievement for Worcester County,” said Interim Worcester County State’s Attorney William McDermott on Monday. “This award is a reflection of the diligent efforts of not only our devoted attorneys, but also the law enforcement involved in each one of these cases. Our officers tirelessly patrol the streets of this county and are thorough in their reports, which, in turn, provide our prosecutors with the tools they need to successfully convict drunk drivers.”

The data is collected and compiled by the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association each year. The association tracks the overall success rate on drunk-driving cases for each jurisdiction over the last year. Once the data was analyzed, Worcester County had the highest conviction rate in drunk-driving cases among all jurisdictions in Maryland.

“Earning the award for the highest DUI conviction rate not only this year, but five of the last six years, is a testament to how seriously our office and law enforcement take the protection and security of our county,” said McDermott. “This award is not only an accomplishment for our office and law enforcement, it’s a win for Worcester County.”

McDermott offered his sincere congratulations to the district court prosecutors who handle most DUI cases along with every law enforcement agency in Worcester County.