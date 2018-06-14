Worcester Prep 10th Grader Ashley Laws Acts As Headmaster For A Day

Worcester Prep 10th grader Ashley Laws acted as headmaster of the school on May 31. Her parents purchased the “Headmaster for a Day” at the WPS Annual Gala’s fundraising auction this past March. As headmaster, she allowed all students to wear casual clothing instead of their uniforms if they donated $1 to Coastal Hospice. She met with the school staff, visited classrooms, doubled recess and break times, treated teachers to donuts and arranged for music at lunch. Following lunch, she invited her sophomore class to play Capture the Flag and an ice cream sundae party.