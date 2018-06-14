SALISBURY – A correctional officer from the Wicomico County Detention Center was recognized by county leaders this month.

On June 5, the Wicomico County Council recognized Master Officer Aaron Handy as Wicomico County’s Correctional Officer of the Year.

Handy, who joined Wicomico County Detention Center staff in October of 2013, worked quickly through the ranks to be promoted to his current position as master officer in October of 2017.

Councilman Ernie Davis, who presented the award, commended Handy.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years and I understand that people don’t realize the job that you do and how valuable you are to the entire system and what your job entails,” he said.

In a proclamation read by Davis, Handy and fellow correctional officers were recognized for their service to the community.

“The Wicomico County Department of Corrections, and the correction officers, are responsible for protecting the citizens of Wicomico (County), Maryland by providing secure, safe and humane environment for individuals who are incarcerated, enforcing rules and keeping order in the prison, and aiding in opportunities for rehabilitation and counseling,” he read.

The proclamation also praised Handy for his dedication and work ethic.

“Master Officer Handy has continued to enhance his career by completing additional specialized training certificates and continues to seek opportunities to further advance his knowledge,” the proclamation reads. “Master Officer Handy is respected by his peers and his supervisors, has a positive attitude and willingness to assist others, and has proven his work ethic by his performance and quick response in emergency situations and attentiveness to the inmates. Therefore be it resolved that the Wicomico County Council takes the pleasure in honoring Master Officer Aaron Handy as the Wicomico County Correctional Officer of the Year.”

Handy thanked the council for their support and the recognition.

“Thank you very much. I really do appreciate this,” he said. “It means a lot to me, and I also think it means a lot to the officers that are not here with me now because sometimes it feels like we’re invisible.”