Three Rotary Clubs In Salisbury Present $3,000 Check To U.S. Kennels, Inc.

by
Three Rotary Clubs In Salisbury Present $3,000 Check To U.S. Kennels, Inc.

The three Rotary Clubs in Salisbury presented a $3,000 check to U.S. Kennels, Inc. from their Flags for Heroes project. Pictured, from left, are Bill Ferguson, past president of the Salisbury Sunrise Rotary Club and District Governor Nominee for District 7630; Chris Hardy, executive director of U.S. Kennels, Inc.; “Kaiser”, a service dog in training (who himself is disabled having only three legs); Kurt Schuster, president of the Rotary Club of Salisbury; and Samantha Scott, president of the Wicomico Rotary Club.