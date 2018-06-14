Things I Like – June 15, 2018

Exhausted dogs

The early evening hours on the beach

Chips and salsa, queso and guac

Smores off a bonfire

The streets of Berlin early in the morning

Being sore after a workout

A good surfer working a small wave

Taking off a tie

Route 611 where the trees hang over the road

A little kid fishing

Ice cream after crabs

