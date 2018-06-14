OCEAN CITY- Before the Miss Geico powerboat racing team continues on its quest for an 11th straight Offshore Powerboat Racing (OPA) championship during the Ocean City Grand Prix next weekend, the prolific racing team will compete against a couple of aircraft performing in the Ocean City Air Show this weekend.

The 10-time world champion Miss Geico powerboat racing team will compete in vastly different events on back-to-back weekends in Ocean City. Next week, the Miss Geico will be part of a large contingent of powerboats competing in the Ocean City Grand Prix event off the resort coast.

Before that event arrives, however, the Miss Geico will compete against two aircraft scheduled to perform in the O.C. Air Show this weekend in an unusual event that features races on the water and in the skies. The Miss Geico powerboat will race against two of the aircraft from the Geico Skytypers Air Show Team in a sea versus sky battle during the air show this weekend.

The Miss Geico will summon every bit of its power as it glides across the ocean in front of the beach and Boardwalk, while the World War II-era planes from the Geico Skytypers Air Show Team compete the same course in the skies above. The Miss Geico will race against the Geico Skytypers planes on both Saturday and Sunday.