BERLIN – The official summer season is near in Ocean Pines, meaning three popular weekly outdoor events offered by the Recreation and Parks Department are set to return for the season. All activities are open to the public.

Movies in the Park are presented every Monday at 8 p.m. in White Horse Park, located at 235 Ocean Parkway. A different free family-friendly movie will be shown every week June 18-Aug. 20. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, food and drinks. Ice cream, candy and drinks will be for sale.

This year’s movie line-up includes “Despicable Me 3,” “The Little Rascals,” “Coco,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Captain Underpants,” “E.T.,” “Lady & the Tramp,” “Matilda” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” The final movie of the summer will be “Ratatouille.”

Family Fun Night will once again bring a wave of fun for all ages to the Oasis Pool (formerly known as the Yacht Club Pool), located at 1 Mumford’s Landing Road, Wednesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. June 20-Aug. 22 except July 4.

Games, contests and music will be part of the festivities, and food and beverages will be for sale poolside. The cost is $3 for swim members, $5 for Ocean Pines residents and $7 for nonresidents. Only those swimming pay a fee.

Ocean Pines’ long-running summer music series, Concerts in the Park, is held every Thursday June 21-Aug. 23 from 7-9 p.m. at White Horse Park. Refreshments will be sold, or patrons may bring their own.

This year’s free performances, sponsored in part by Peninsula Regional Medical Center, are scheduled to include Uptown Band, 229th US Army Band, Belle Tones, “Elvis,” On the Edge, “Frank Sinatra,” Blind Wind, Full Circle, Prime Time and Opposite Directions.

For more information, call the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052. Additional information about these and other recreational programs, including an online version of the Ocean Pines Activity Guide, can be found at OceanPines.org.