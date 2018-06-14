McColgan Awarded Worcester Prep John “Tres” B. Lynch, III Lacrosse Camp Scholarship

by
McColgan Awarded Worcester Prep John “Tres” B. Lynch, III Lacrosse Camp Scholarship

Freshman Graham McColgan has been awarded the Worcester Prep John “Tres” B. Lynch, III Lacrosse Camp Scholarship, which includes $500 toward a lacrosse camp of choice. Lynch was an avid athlete, coach and 1988 graduate of WPS. The scholarship was established by his family to honor his memory at WPS. McColgan is pictured with Tres Lynch’s sister-in-law and WPS teacher Amanda Lynch.