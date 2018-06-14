Pictured, back from left, are scholarship winners Frankie Hanna, Marley Parsons and Lamont Hall, and Art League Board member Judy Tremellen; and front, Board President Marian Bickerstaff, B.J. Summers of the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Board members Katy Durham and Nancy Fortney and scholarship winners Kate Carpenter and Trent Carpenter. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City has announced the winners of five $1,000 scholarships, awarded to students pursuing a college degree in the visual arts.

Winners for 2018 are Kate Carpenter, senior at Stephen Decatur High School, who will be studying drawing/illustration and theater; Lamont Hall, senior at Pocomoke High School, who plans to study illustration; and Frankie Hanna, SDHS senior, who will study music, performance, and teaching.

Two current college students are returning award winners, Marley Parsons of Salisbury University who is studying art and education, and Trent Carpenter of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore who is studying comic and freelance art.

The Art League of Ocean City has been awarding scholarships since 1991 to local students seeking a college degree in visual arts. The scholarships are funded by contributions from the Art League as well as from the Katherine Ellen Brown Fund administered by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.

Graduating seniors who attend public or private high schools as well as homeschoolers were eligible to apply. Also eligible were past recipients of Art League scholarships who continue to pursue a visual arts degree at an accredited college and have achieved a 3.0 or higher grade point average. The Art League based the scholarship awards on talent, recommendations, citizenship, scholarship, academic awards, extracurricular activities, motivation, and skill.