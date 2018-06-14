OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police last week issued over 100 citations for underage alcohol possession in a single night, including 94 at one underage house party.

Last Wednesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers working in plainclothes details issued over 100 citations for underage drinking. Of those, 94 were issued a single underage house party. OCPD officers responded to a residence on Pine Tree Road in the Montego Bay community after receiving a noise complaint from area residents.

Ocean City police remind recent high school graduates visiting the resort to celebrate safely without the use of drugs or alcohol. Throughout the summer season, the OCPD conducts several plainclothes details with the focus of reducing the availability of alcohol to minors including enforcing underage drinking violations.

Graduates are reminded underage alcohol citations can lead to hefty fines, court appearances, possible license suspensions and other serious consequences that could affect future endeavors. Drinking alcohol can reduce an individual’s mental and physical abilities, possibly leading to injury. In addition, underage drinking puts individuals at an increased risk of becoming a victim of a crime.

The OCPD is alerting young visitors to the resort during June there are many alternatives to underage drinking and is encouraging recent graduates to take advantage of the Play it Safe program during their stay. Play it Safe offers free and fun events for high school seniors. Participants in Play it Safe events are eligible for a discounted weekly bus pass. For more information, visit www.playitsafeoceancity.com.