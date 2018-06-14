The Ocean City Surf Club recently awarded its 2018 scholarships to local teens Trent Chetelat and Maggie Bunting. Pictured above, Chetelat receives his symbolic big check from club mascot Gil. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Surf Club recently announced the recipients of its 2018 scholarship program including two well-deserving local teens.

Each year, the Ocean City Surf Club awards scholarships to local high school seniors to apply toward their college tuition. The scholarships are awarded to those students who best exemplify the values of the club. This year’s top scholarship award went to Trent Chetelat, who was presented a check for $4,000 from club mascot Gil during the ceremony.

In addition, local Maggie Bunting was awarded a $2,500 donation during the club’s surf contest and associated events last weekend. Bunting’s award was presented by Miss Teen Maryland Bayley Powers. Any Worcester County high school senior can apply for the scholarships at oceancitysurfclub.org, or through their high school guidance counselor.