Motorists Drives Through Store
A small SUV is pictured after running through front of the 7-Eleven in north Ocean City. Photo by Andrew Seaman

OCEAN CITY — A potential tragedy was averted on Monday when a vehicle accelerated through the front of a north-end convenience store.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store on 139th Street for a report of a vehicle that had driven through the front facade of the establishment. Upon arrival, officers found a smaller SUV about half way through the store’s front window.

It was later learned the driver was an elderly female who accidentally accelerated into the front of the store. A customer inside the store sustained minor injuries and was transported by Ocean City EMS. The driver was not injured. No charges have been filed against the driver in the accident.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.