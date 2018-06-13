A small SUV is pictured after running through front of the 7-Eleven in north Ocean City. Photo by Andrew Seaman

OCEAN CITY — A potential tragedy was averted on Monday when a vehicle accelerated through the front of a north-end convenience store.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store on 139th Street for a report of a vehicle that had driven through the front facade of the establishment. Upon arrival, officers found a smaller SUV about half way through the store’s front window.

It was later learned the driver was an elderly female who accidentally accelerated into the front of the store. A customer inside the store sustained minor injuries and was transported by Ocean City EMS. The driver was not injured. No charges have been filed against the driver in the accident.